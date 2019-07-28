Short Interest in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Decreases By 23.5%

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,866,500 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 2,440,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LPT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. 498,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 57.53%. Liberty Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $293,323.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,321.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,425,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,061,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,387,000 after purchasing an additional 133,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,405,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,227,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

