Short Interest in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Rises By 8.2%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,508,300 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 1,394,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 30,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $991,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 20,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $677,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 146,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,173.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,962 shares of company stock valued at $7,671,544. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2,807.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 268,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,214. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $647.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.26 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

