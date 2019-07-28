Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Decreases By 66.2%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,900 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the June 15th total of 2,848,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 526,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 554,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 235,853 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 2,569.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maiden alerts:

Shares of MHLD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 385,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,297. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.87 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 164.52%.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.