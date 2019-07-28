Short Interest in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) Decreases By 12.7%

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 82,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Natural Resource Partners stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.69. 4,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.55 million and a PE ratio of 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.45. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $67.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Natural Resource Partners will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Natural Resource Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

