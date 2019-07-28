Short Interest in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Drops By 20.2%

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,600 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 775,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $9.66.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.12 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UEPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,550,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 336,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 106,592 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,098,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 705,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.