Short Interest in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Expands By 7.7%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,328,900 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 4,018,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE NOAH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. 397,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,387. Noah has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.38.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Noah will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Noah by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Noah by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Noah by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Noah by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sampo Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

