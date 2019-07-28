Short Interest in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Drops By 25.0%

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 499,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMN. Sidoti cut OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. OMNOVA Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 6,216.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 943,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 928,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 742.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 166,337 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 439,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 157,912 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 89,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMNOVA Solutions stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,017. The company has a market cap of $446.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82. OMNOVA Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.55 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OMNOVA Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

