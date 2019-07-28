Short Interest in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Drops By 62.8%

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the June 15th total of 1,614,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price target on Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,467. The company has a quick ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 14.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $412.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Replimune Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

