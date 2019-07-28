Short Interest in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Decreases By 11.6%

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,562,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, SVP Susan D. Bode sold 10,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $236,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $783,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 19.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $3,506,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.07. 1,838,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,444. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

