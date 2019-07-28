Short Interest in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expands By 29.1%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,217,900 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 25,728,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 19.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,577,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,090,000 after buying an additional 846,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 108,829 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,371,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $15,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,060,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,272,076. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. United States Steel had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

