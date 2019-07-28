Short Interest in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Decreases By 10.9%

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,900 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 3,827,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 4,434 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $161,486.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,332 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $807,416.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,589 shares of company stock worth $4,110,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of US Foods by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of US Foods by 2,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USFD. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

US Foods stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. US Foods had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

