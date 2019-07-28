Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded YRC Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. FIG Partners lowered Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $126.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $137.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $334.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $78,514,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,558,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,463,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,244,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,374,000 after purchasing an additional 286,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $33,795,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

