Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Silgan also reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

SLGN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 425,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,149. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

In related news, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $111,609.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam J. Greenlee sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,637.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,334 shares of company stock worth $7,772,706. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $24,767,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Silgan by 74.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 564,147 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $8,471,000. BTIM Corp. grew its position in Silgan by 15.2% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 899,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 118,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $2,873,000. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

