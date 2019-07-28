Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Up 14.5% in July

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,619,600 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 1,414,200 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 318,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. TheStreet cut VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $105,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,327.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,497. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

