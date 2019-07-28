Simon Christopher Cook Sells 275,000 Shares of Draper Esprit PLC (LON:GROW) Stock

Draper Esprit PLC (LON:GROW) insider Simon Christopher Cook sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.93), for a total value of £1,457,500 ($1,904,481.90).

Shares of Draper Esprit stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.93) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 525.28. The stock has a market cap of $625.00 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82. Draper Esprit PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 440 ($5.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 650 ($8.49).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 877 ($11.46) price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

