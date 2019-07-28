Sitrin Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 3.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 510.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 93,898 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $82.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $83.92.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

