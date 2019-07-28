Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 735 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,818 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 3.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider William Wheaton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $173,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,961. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on DexCom to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

Shares of AKAM opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $86.19. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.