Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered WCF Bancorp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.43. 3,060,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,109. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.95.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 76.68% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

