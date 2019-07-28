SmartCash Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 28th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $135,218.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Braziliex, HitBTC, CoinBene and CoinExchange. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,528.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.02202031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00935679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.20 or 0.03217732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.33 or 0.00844170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00062572 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00728030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00201420 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, CoinBene and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

