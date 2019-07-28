Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $400,200.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $400,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Kara Hamilton sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $357,375.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Kara Hamilton sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $313,650.00.

SMAR stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.06.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 240.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Recro Pharma from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

