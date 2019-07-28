Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

SLNO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. 258,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioasia Mangement Llc sold 90,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $175,097.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 188,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 42.1% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

