Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Given $18.33 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $18.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sonim Technologies an industry rank of 51 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

SONM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. National Securities upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 46,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,320. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Kneuer bought 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $53,436.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Plaschke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.