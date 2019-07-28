Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Short Interest Down 12.9% in July

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,553,700 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 6,372,700 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 762,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BID. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sothebys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sothebys in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sothebys by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sothebys in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,710,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sothebys in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get Sothebys alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BID shares. ValuEngine upgraded United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE BID traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.79. 231,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,498. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45. Sothebys has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $59.36.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.62 million. Sothebys had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sothebys’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sothebys will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sothebys

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.