South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SJI. TheStreet raised South Jersey Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.25.

South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 473,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.40.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $637.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.00 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJI. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 30.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 143,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.