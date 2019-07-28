Sparkpoint (SRK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $59,482.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Sparkpoint has a market capitalization of $117,078.00 and $59,482.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Sparkpoint has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00290194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.01552207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00118306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023334 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,349,769,719 tokens. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

