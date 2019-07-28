SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 61,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,934. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $64.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

