Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Price Tops $0.0590 on Major Exchanges

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $9,887.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.23 or 0.06025230 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048694 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001239 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

