Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Up 39.9% in July

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,300 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 316,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SPRO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. 19,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.49. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

