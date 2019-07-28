Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Spok has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $41.76 million for the quarter.

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,035,555.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Spok by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 35,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Spok by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 116,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

