Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) & RightsCorp (NASDAQ:RIHT) Critical Survey

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and RightsCorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Stamps.com alerts:

This table compares Stamps.com and RightsCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com $586.93 million 1.42 $168.64 million $9.84 4.88 RightsCorp $780,000.00 N/A -$1.35 million N/A N/A

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than RightsCorp.

Risk and Volatility

Stamps.com has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RightsCorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stamps.com and RightsCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com 1 4 0 0 1.80 RightsCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stamps.com currently has a consensus target price of $53.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.27%. Given Stamps.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than RightsCorp.

Profitability

This table compares Stamps.com and RightsCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com 23.31% 26.02% 19.31% RightsCorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Stamps.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Stamps.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stamps.com beats RightsCorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the MetaPack, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About RightsCorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.