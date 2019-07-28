Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 712.07 ($9.30).

STAN opened at GBX 690.20 ($9.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 708.51. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 691 ($9.03), for a total transaction of £269,593.65 ($352,271.85).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

