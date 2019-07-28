Starbase Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $276,246.00 and $885.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.75 or 0.06030906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00047884 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001331 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001261 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

