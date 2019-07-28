State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 483 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 787.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 354,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 491,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 136,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 261,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,472. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -142.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 15.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 16,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $447,904.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 23,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $644,071.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,578 shares of company stock worth $1,250,900. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

