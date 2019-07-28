State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $384,000 Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 319.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Realogy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy by 21,411.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Realogy by 40.4% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Realogy in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Realogy in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Ryan M. Schneider bought 119,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $999,734.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 352,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,137.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLGY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,302. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.