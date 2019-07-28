State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $76,540.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MXL. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

MaxLinear stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.58.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

