State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 51,010 Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,010 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mattel were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 361.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,361,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,184. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Mattel Inc has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.24 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

