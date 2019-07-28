StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Down 29.6% in July

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GASS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:GASS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.07. 131,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.31 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.38.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StealthGas news, major shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunities Fund L. Glendon bought 95,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $327,044.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 537,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

