Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing oncology therapeutics that target cancer stem cells and tumor bulk. The company is developing SL-401, a biologic-drug conjugate, for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and SL-701, a synthetic peptide vaccine, for pediatric and adult high-grade gliomas. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Resverlogix in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ STML traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $13.41. 185,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 10,822 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $167,632.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 25,817 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $368,408.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,177 shares of company stock worth $2,236,377. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STML. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,614,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,568,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 170.4% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 358,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 225,654 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 639,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 215,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 362.0% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 267,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 209,936 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

