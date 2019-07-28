Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Short Interest Update

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,434,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 10,446,900 shares. Approximately 31.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $54,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alexandre Balkanski sold 191,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $5,366,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,032,037 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,567. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 30.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $134,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFIX stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,867. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 3.24. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.06 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.