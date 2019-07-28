Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $254.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Orezone Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.58.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total value of $3,774,827.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

