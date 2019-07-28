Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $402,071,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 387,757 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,613,000 after acquiring an additional 319,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,400,000 after acquiring an additional 227,625 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $21,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Citigroup set a $221.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $155.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $160.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.74% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

