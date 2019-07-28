Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $650,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 131,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,281,000 after buying an additional 128,514 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.85.

PH opened at $174.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.39. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $140.82 and a twelve month high of $193.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.16. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

