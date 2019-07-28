Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

