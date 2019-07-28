Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 656 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPY. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.01. The stock had a trading volume of 44,925,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,977,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.01. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $302.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

