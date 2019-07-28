Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.99. 63,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $111.78 and a 1-year high of $154.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

