Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in PPL were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of PPL by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 88.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 34,423 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of PPL by 17.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,020,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 87,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.85 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.32. 3,580,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.54. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.