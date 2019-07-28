Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $226,000 in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

In related news, Director Victor Kathy J. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,739 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $199,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,994,710 shares of company stock worth $140,841,959 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.75. 1,662,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.57. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.