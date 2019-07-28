Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $3,110,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,147 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $197.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup set a $5.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on CannTrust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

