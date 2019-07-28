Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Standpoint Research cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $80.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $84.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $486,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 44,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $3,466,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,525. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

