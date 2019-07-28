Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Update

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 612,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuglin sold 5,835 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $136,597.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,299.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Bloomstein sold 3,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,218 shares of company stock valued at $767,675. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Suburban Propane Partners stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 126,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.86. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $504.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.16 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

